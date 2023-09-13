(Video) Wataru Endo continues to impress with energetic midfield performance for Japan

Wataru Endo is the captain of Japan for a reason and, despite starting on the bench for his nation against Turkey, he continued to have a positive impact on his side.

The midfielder came onto the pitch just after the hour mark of the friendly and his highlights show just how much he packed into the brief time he was given.

Our No.3’s game intelligence and tough tackling is always on show but there was one cross-field pass that also demonstrated his impressive vision and passing range.

The 30-year-old may not be a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side but he’s repeatedly showing that he’s a valuable member of our squad.

You can watch Endo’s amazing pass (from 0:16) and full highlights for Japan via @SBcomps on X:

