Klopp’s agent reveals Jurgen’s stance on German national team speculation

Jurgen Klopp is 100% committed to Liverpool but few can avoid the fact that managing his national team in a home major tournament would surely be something that would prove very hard to resist.

It’s therefore understandable that our boss would be linked to the currently vacant Germany job and that has led to his agent speaking with the national press on the current situation.

Marc Kosicke spoke with Sportschau and said: “Jürgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position”.

It’s exactly the reassurance you want to hear when your manager is linked with a move away and it shows his unfaltering dedication to seeing out his contract and his aims on Merseyside.

The 56-year-old has never given a hint of wanting to leave the Reds but considering this job could be completed alongside his Anfield role, a short-term deal was looking increasingly likely.

This is exactly how to deal with speculation though, get your agent to speak with the media and stop any further stories from growing in momentum.

There’s a few members of the German’s playing staff who could learn from this example in how to act and also learn about loyalty to your club.

We’re so lucky to have the former Borussia Dortmund man in our dugout, not just because he’s great at what he does but because he’s such a good human being too.

