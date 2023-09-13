Scouts dispatched: Liverpool keeping tabs on teenage wonderkid; could emulate Bajcetic swoop

Having plundered Stefan Bajcetic from Celta Vigo as a teenage wonderkid, Liverpool could be aiming to repeat the trick with another up-and-coming European midfielder.

According to Norwegian outlet Nordlys, the Reds have sent scouts to watch Jens Hjerto-Dahl, the ‘exceptional’ Tromso starlet who’s apparently regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Norway.

The Merseyside club had representatives present as the 17-year-old represented his country at under-18 level over the weekend.

Hjerto-Dahl doesn’t turn 18 until the end of October but he’s already broken into the senior setup at Tromso, with three goals and two assists in 13 appearances to date – a very respectable return for a central midfielder only making his way in the game (Transfermarkt).

The 6 foot 4 teenager is also capable of playing in a defensive midfield role, the preferred position of Liverpool youngster Bajcetic.

If the Reds are to land the Norwegian prospect following their recent scouting mission, it’d have echoes of the signing of the Spain under-21 gem, another young central/defensive midfielder who was plucked from the continent in his teenage years.

The current Anfield ace enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2022/23, featuring 19 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side (Transfermarkt), a tally which would’ve been even higher had it not been for an adductor injury from which he’s only now returning.

We’ve seen other players from Norway make a huge impact in the Premier League in recent years, most notably Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

If Liverpool go on to sign Hjerto-Dahl and he’s even half as successful as those two, he’d be a magnificent coup. His progress over the next few months will be compelling to witness.

