Liverpool ace expecting ‘conversation in January’ regarding where he’ll be playing in 2024

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has said he’s expecting to find out in January whether or not his loan move at Celtic will be extended beyond that point.

The 26-year-old has joined the Scottish champions on a half-season loan, with Brendan Rodgers enticing him north of the border following a spate of defensive injuries at Parkhead.

The Bolton native is unsure if he’ll still be in Glasgow beyond the terms of his current agreement, stressing that it’s a matter to be resolved further down the line.

As per Liverpool Echo, Phillips said: “Ultimately there will be a review and a conversation in January, I don’t know exactly when the other boys are back fit. We’ve not had the conversation about that.”

With the 26-year-old unable to forge his way into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking despite Liverpool being without multiple centre-backs in recent games, it was clear that he needed a move away from Anfield, even on a temporary basis.

He hasn’t yet made his debut for Celtic, so it remains to be seen just how much game-time he’ll get at Parkhead, although the loan does offer him an opportunity to play in the Champions League group stage over the autumn.

If Phillips enjoys regular starts in Glasgow and his parent club have an abundance of centre-back depth in January, he may well clamour for his current move to be extended until the summer at least.

However, should he end up frustrated with the Hoops and/or Liverpool need to add defensive cover, he may return to Anfield in the winter as scheduled.

He’s been left worryingly idle over the past year, making just five senior appearances in all of last season (Transfermarkt), and that’s simply not enough game-time for a player of his age.

The next four months could be crucial in determining his long-term future, and whether or not it lies away from Merseyside.

