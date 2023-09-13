Nat Phillips believes ‘fearless’ Liverpool prodigy could ‘become a great player’ at Anfield

Nat Phillips has namechecked one ‘fearless’ Liverpool youngster who has the potential to ‘become a great player’ at Anfield.

The 26-year-old is currently out on loan at Celtic from the Reds and has seen enough of another player to have represented both clubs to back him for great things.

The recipient of the praise was Ben Doak, who starred for Jurgen Klopp’s side in pre-season and has been included in their squad for the Europa League.

Speaking about the 17-year-old (via Liverpool Echo), Phillips gushed: “From what I’ve seen from Doaky, plenty of people have plenty of reason to be excited.

“He’s very confident. Sometimes young boys come up to the first team and play within themselves but that’s not been the case with him. He’s electric when he’s running at players – he’s happy to run at anyone. If he continues to progress the way he’s doing, he’ll do well.

“Fearless is the way I’d describe him, he’s got bags of ability, especially in one-v-one situations. The rest is up to Ben and how he applies himself and his game. The basic tools and the foundations are there to become a great player.”

Although it can be erroneous to hype up young players excessively, everything we’ve seen from Doak so far suggests that he could be one of the most special talents to break onto the scene at Liverpool in years.

He doesn’t turn 18 until November but has already made six senior competitive appearances for Klopp’s side (Transfermarkt), a tally which is sure to rise considerably this season if he can remain injury-free.

The teenager gave another reminder of his scintillating talents on international duty for Scotland under-21s in recent days, giving Spain the runaround just two months after they were narrow runners-up in the European Championships at that age grade.

The Europa League seems the perfect platform for Doak to showcase his gifts at a competitive level of first-team football, and the manager was so keen to include him in the squad for the tournament that it led to Adrian being sacrificed.

The Scottish youngster sparks genuine excitement when watching him play, and you can tell from Phillips’ praise that he’s elicited similar feelings among those who’ve played and trained alongside him at Liverpool.

We can’t wait to see what he can produce for the Reds over the coming months and years!

