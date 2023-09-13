(Video) Robertson on the ‘unfortunate’ standing he now has in the Scotland squad

Andy Robertson is the proud captain of Scotland but he’s not fully happy with his current role within the dressing room, as he explained in a recent interview with Ally McCoist.

Speaking on Channel 4, our No.26 said: “When you look at the squad, we’ve got a lot of quality, but we’ve also got lads that have got no fear and I think a lot of that [is because] we’ve got a good mix of experienced heads, which unfortunately I come under that category now!

“And the young players coming through… the experienced lads are so desperate to get [into] tournaments”.

Time waits for no man but at 29-years-old, the left-back still has plenty of time to impress on the pitch before his inevitable retirement will follow in several years time.

We all want to have the former Hull City man in our squad for as long as possible but it seems that thoughts of life after football are slowing seeping into his mind.

You can watch Robertson’s comments on Scotland via @C4Sport on X:

