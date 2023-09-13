‘Keep an eye on…’ – Romano claims Liverpool could yet move for 22y/o after ‘positive conversations’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could still go for a player they unsuccessfully tried to sign during the summer transfer window.

The Reds had made an approach to Fluminense for Andre Trindade, but the Brazilian club were unwilling to part with the 22-year-old at such a crucial juncture in their season (Football Transfers).

However, speaking on the latest instalment of the Here We Go podcast (via TBR Football), the Italian reporter suggested that the Merseysiders won’t give up on their pursuit of the midfielder just yet.

Romano said: “It’s not over; it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre. They had positive conversations with Fluminense; they have good relationships.

“Fluminense were showing how strong they are in the Brazilian and South American market as they said ‘no way the player is leaving’, so credit to Fluminense.

“It was not easy, but I think Liverpool will keep monitoring the player. This is a special player, this is not a normal player. Andre is a very, very good player.”

READ MORE: Offer made: European club hoping to land ‘gifted’ Liverpool maestro in next 72 hours – report

READ MORE: Danny Murphy names ‘perfect’ Jurgen Klopp successor for Liverpool; he’s never lost to the Reds

Liverpool were given hope in their pursuit of Andre recently when Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt appeared to hint that the Rio de Janeiro outfit would be open to selling the player during the winter months, when Brazilian clubs will be out of season.

The 22-year-old could be a continental champion by then, with his side into the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores, where they’ll face domestic rivals Internacional.

It’s quite understandable that the club would’ve been desperate to keep hold of the midfielder as they aim to win the tournament for the first time in their history, but they might be more amenable to sale once their campaign finishes.

Liverpool are now much better stocked for defensive midfielders than they had been six weeks ago, having since added Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, but they could still view Andre as a serious talent who’s too good to simply disregard after putting so much effort already into pursuing him.

By the time January rolls around, they could again find themselves needing to bolster their options in the middle of the park depending on injuries or player exits. Also, the ‘good relationships’ they have with Fluminense – as per Romano – could make it easier to facilitate a transfer.

Even if the Reds couldn’t quite land the 22-year-old during the summer, there still seems a strong chance of them getting their man over the next few months.

#Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️