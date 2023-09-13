(Video) Mo Salah watches on as Tunisian players copy his celebration after scoring against Egypt

Mo Salah is an icon in both Liverpool and Egypt, meaning that thousands of kids (and adults) around the world try to copy everything he does on a football pitch – including his celebrations.

This was clear after his most recent match with Tunisia, where Hamza Rafia scored the third in a 3-1 victory and deep into added time in the match.

As the goal all but ended the competition, the whole squad celebrated together before the goal scorer and Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri copied our Egyptian King’s iconic yoga position celebration.

It shows the influence of our No.11 but if there’s one thing that many have learned before, it’s that aggravating the 31-year-old often only leads to him making you suffer on the pitch.

You can watch the video of the Tunisian goal, celebration and Salah reaction via @KoraPlusEG on X:

حمزة رفيع يستغل خطأ أبو جبل ويسجل الهدف الثالث لتونس في شباك منتخب مصر ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YNRvvXYJly — Kora Plus (@KoraPlusEG) September 12, 2023

