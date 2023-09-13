(Video) Kirkland calls for Liverpool to ‘do right’ by 24-year-old Klopp labelled ‘absolutely exceptional’

Jurgen Klopp has a lot of love for his players and that is something which he’s often proud to discuss publicly but Chris Kirkland has shared his worries about the treatment of one man.

Speaking on BBC Radio Merseyside, the former goalkeeper said that “next summer will be a big one” for Caoimhin Kelleher – as he debates whether to leave the club.

The 42-year-old had confidence though that “the club will do right by Kelleher” and make a decision that is best for the player and not just the Reds.

Seeing as our manager described him as ‘absolutely exceptional’ (via liverpoolfc.com), it’s clear that he’s a big fan of the Irishman but only time will tell how long the stopper is happy to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker.

You can watch Kirkland’s thoughts on Kelleher via BBC Radio Merseyside:

