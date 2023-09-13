‘What’s going through his mind…’ – Liverpool man savaged over ‘error’ on international duty

One Liverpool player ended up on the receiving end of criticism over a costly mistake on international duty on Tuesday night.

During Scotland’s 1-3 defeat against England at Hampden Park, Andy Robertson’s attempt to clear his lines went badly awry as he succeeded only in giving the ball straight to Jude Bellingham, who gratefully accepted the gift to put the visitors 2-0 ahead in the first half.

Willie Miller was on punditry duty for BBC Sportsound and he didn’t mince his words when it came to what he thought of the left-back’s unfortunate moment.

The ex-Scotland defender said: “Robertson knows he’s made an error. He’s got the ball under control. I don’t know what’s going through his mind as he passes it to Bellingham. He’s just froze and set it up so easily.”

It was indeed a major faux pas for a player of Robertson’s quality and experience, albeit an uncharacteristic one from the Liverpool full-back.

Luckily, it came in a friendly clash and not a competitive game where qualification for a major tournament could’ve been on the line, and his Scotland side are very well placed to secure their passage to the finals of Euro 2024 next summer.

The 29-year-old’s error might’ve had Reds fans alarmed, but at least it didn’t happen to him for his club in a crucial fixture – and hopefully it never will.

Robertson will naturally be disappointed on a personal level by inadvertently setting up Bellingham’s goal last night, but the Liverpool man will quickly put it behind him and switch his focus to continuing our strong start to the season when we visit Wolves on Saturday.

A commanding performance at Molineux would be the best way to get the mistake in Glasgow out of his system.

