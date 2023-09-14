‘Ready’: Neil Jones reacts to huge news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

Liverpool didn’t get the best of injury news when it came to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez on Thursday afternoon.

The trio look potentially set to miss out on the action on Saturday when the Reds are set to take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

It’s not all doom and gloom on this front, however, with Neil Jones sharing a snap of Ibrahima Konate’s return to training, as relayed from @LFC’s X account, on social media with the caption: ‘Ready for the weekend’.

With Virgil van Dijk set to serve the final game of his suspension, following a red card call in the 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United, it’s a highly welcome boost for the backline.

Liverpool must still put their trust in their backup

Missing out on Alexander-Arnold would likely force Jurgen Klopp to turn to Joe Gomez as his backup right-back, with Joel Matip then sure to partner our French international in the heart of the backline.

We should, with all due respect to Wolves, be able to get by with either one of Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota leading the line in the West Midlands, though it may be up to the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah to be the creative drivers come the day of our upcoming Premier League clash.

A shame too that we won’t be able to benefit from Konate’s unique skillset on the right of the back four and the freedom it offers our No.66 when marauding into the midfield!

