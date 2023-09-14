Liverpool defender now suffers cruel injury setback; he’ll be out longer than expected

Ryan Lowe has sadly confirmed that Calvin Ramsay’s injury is more severe than first expected, leaving the player out of action ‘probably’ until November.

The former Aberdeen defender has since returned to Liverpool to undergo rehab where he will remain until back up to speed and ready for competitive action.

“Calvin is still missing but he’s going to be another couple of months probably. He’s not actually with us at the moment; he’s with Liverpool, doing his rehab,” the manager’s comments were relayed by the Lancashire Post.

“He will come to us later, but we are in contact with Liverpool and Calvin about where he’s up to and how he is. We’ll just listen to Liverpool and when he’s back with us, he’ll hopefully be back to play some part.

“Liverpool did want Calvin to go back to them. It was probably the right thing, because he is their player. We’ve got to make sure he comes back right, fit, ready and they sign him off.

“We don’t want to get him where we still have to do work with him. Last time, it wasn’t quite that. But, it’s about the kid now and making sure he is properly fit and ready to go. We will take as long as is needed to get him match fit.”

The young Scot has endured a particularly unfortunate hand since his switch from the Scottish Premiership, finding himself on the end of a serious knee injury that majorly disrupted his maiden campaign at Anfield and now a fresh issue that has delayed his fresh start to life on loan with Preston North End.

READ MORE: ‘Ready’: Neil Jones reacts to huge news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

READ MORE: Injury blow: Liverpool now sweating over three players’ fitness ahead of Wolves clash

It’s far from the perfect start to Ramsay’s Liverpool career and, indeed, far from what the player will have imagined after securing a dream transfer switch.

One might have imagined that the original thinking behind the move would have been to provide Trent Alexander-Arnold with an understudy on the right of the defence and allow our No.66 some opportunities for rest throughout the season.

Such hopes have since been cruelly dashed. Now, we can only hope that this will be the very last of the setbacks the right-back is set to suffer and that he can properly engage with the 2023/24 campaign in order to put himself in the frame next term for Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season plans.

#Ep89 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️