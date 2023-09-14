Injury blow: Liverpool now sweating over three players’ fitness ahead of Wolves clash

Liverpool could be without all three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez for their upcoming visit to the Molineux this weekend.

Football Daily relayed a report on X on Thursday afternoon, noting that ‘questions’ remain over Thiago Alcantara’s availability against Wolves following a significant injury layoff period. Likewise, ‘muscle issues’ from Darwin Nunez and a pre-international break issue suffered by Trent Alexander-Arnold could rule the pair out for Saturday.

❌ Trent Alexander-Arnold

❌ Darwin Núñez

❌ Thiago Alcântara Some key names not spotted in Liverpool training this morning 🔴

With no sight of the trio in team training ahead of the Premier League’s return, there’s only the most narrow of windows left for the players in question to make the bench, let alone make a full return given Jurgen Klopp’s preference for players to have undergone at least two sessions before playing competitive football.

This early in the season when the stakes aren’t quite as high means that no risks will be taken just yet.

At the very least, there was some positive news with Ibrahima Konate appearing to make a return to the training ground at the AXA training centre.

Though we have plenty in the way of attacking firepower to potentially compensate for Nunez’s absence, losing out on our chief creator in Alexander-Arnold would be a veritable blow ahead of a clash with a side that is bound to play deep and require quite the creative sledgehammer to break through two deep banks of four.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to get by without our No.66, though this is exactly the kind of game where he could be a difference-maker.

