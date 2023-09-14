Liverpool pull trigger on clause as FSG make bombshell decision

It’s been a period of significant change for FSG’s sporting portfolio, with funds committed to rejuvenating Liverpool’s beleaguered midfield and further changes afoot for MLB item Boston Red Sox.

The Merseysiders’ statements of intent weren’t just localised around the incomings, however, with FSG standing firm over potential exits around Alisson Becker and Mo Salah amid Saudi interest. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit went a step further, triggering a clause in the No.1’s contract (The Athletic) to bump up his wages.

Things look comparatively less settled over in the States, with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom relieved of his duties at Fenway Park amid ongoing concerns over the team’s performances, according to the Echo.

READ MORE: After Gravenberch: Liverpool have been in talks with next signing since summer window

READ MORE: Liverpool have dream transfer lined up for 2024; he could replace Van Dijk – journalist

Following the horrors and relative excitement offered by the Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers eras’ respectively, the struggles of the Red Sox on a shoestring budget are a sobering reminder, perhaps, of what could await Liverpool beyond our German tactician’s stay.

We’ll continue to cherish Klopp every chance we get, of course, and we’re hopeful that the structure in place will still yield success even without his input – regardless of whether or not he chooses to call time on his Anfield career in 2026, or delight fans with yet another extension.

Ultimately, a future without the 55-year-old on Merseyside doesn’t bear thinking about for myriad reasons (not all of them football-related), especially whilst the current options in the footballing world of a similar calibre are so scarce.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️