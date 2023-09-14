(Video) Andy Robertson’s greeting for Ben Doak will bring a smile to every Liverpool fans’ face

Liverpool’s players returned to the AXA Training Centre on Thursday following the international break, and Andy Robertson reserved a special greeting for his fellow countryman Ben Doak.

Although both players were involved in defeats for their respective Scotland teams earlier in the week, the 17-year-old forward caught the eye with a superb performance as the under-21s narrowly lost out to their Spanish counterparts.

Upon seeing the teenager at training, the 29-year-old left-back greeted him warmly with an affectionate hug, with the mutual admiration of the two Scots for each other plain to see in a clip shared by the club’s social media team.

Liverpool fans will have a broad smile on their face upon seeing the camaraderie between Robertson and Doak, and with the Europa League starting next week, we mightn’t have to wait long before potentially seeing the two Scots in the same starting line-up for the first time!

You can see the clip of the Reds duo below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: