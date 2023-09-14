International boss calls for patience amid growing excitement over ‘confident’ Liverpool gem

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has pleaded patience regarding the burgeoning talent that is Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.

The 17-year-old earned glowing praise for his performances in pre-season and has featured once in the Premier League already this term, with his inclusion in the Reds’ Europa League squad set to offer him further opportunities to impress.

He’s been backed by Nat Phillips to ‘become a great player’ and further showcased his star quality with an eye-catching display for his country’s under-21 side against their Spanish counterparts earlier this week.

Clarke was complimentary of Doak’s performance in that game but batted away questions of potentially fast-tracking the teenager into the senior Scotland squad for their October fixtures.

As per Edinburgh Evening News, the 60-year-old said: “Let’s just see how things pan out. He is a young man, he is a very exciting talent, but sometimes you have to let them grow a bit.