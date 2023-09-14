European club keen to pounce on ‘opportunity’ to sign Liverpool ace in next 24 hours – report

According to reports from Turkey, Trazbonspor are determined to try and land Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara before their transfer window shuts.

Clubs in the Super Lig have until Friday to sign players, with Nenad Bjelica’s side hopeful of pouncing for the 32-year-old in the next 24 hours while they still can.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed that the club from the Black Sea coast ‘will push its limits’ when it comes to their pursuit of the Spain international, for whom ‘a final move’ is set to be made for a player who’s viewed as ‘an opportunity transfer’.

Trabzonspor are expected to ‘try every way to convince’ Thiago of a move to Papara Park before the transfer deadline in Turkey.

Even with an influx of midfield signings at Liverpool during the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp surely won’t want to lose the 32-year-old in the next couple of days.

Although he’s been sidelined for nearly five months with a hip problem – the latest in an unfortunately long line of injury issues during this three years at Anfield (Transfermarkt) – the Spaniard is such a technically brilliant player that any manager would love to have him to call upon.

Also, following the controversial exit of Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq, Thiago is now the Reds’ oldest outfield player, and his plethora of high-level experience could be a priceless asset for younger teammates like Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch to lean upon.

Furthermore, Klopp will be conscious of the need to manage his squad this season, with Europa League commitments coming into play from next week as Liverpool try to navigate a regular diet of Thursday-Sunday scheduling.

Even if Thiago’s concerning injury record precludes him from starting games regularly in 2023/24, being able to call on him as a sporadic starter or as an experienced head to bring on as a substitute and see out games is an enviable luxury to have.

Trabzonspor may try to take advantage of his contract situation, with the 32-year-old into the final 12 months of his deal at Anfield, but hopefully the Reds can hold firm if any late offers come through, just as they did for Mo Salah in the wake of unrelenting Saudi Arabian interest.

