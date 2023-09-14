(Photo) Image shared by Liverpool on social media could offer big clue on player’s future

As Liverpool’s players returned to the AXA Training Centre on Thursday following the international break, with the club’s social media team sharing photos of the Reds at Kirkby, the sight of one man in particular is bound to be especially pleasing for fans.

Thiago Alcantara wasn’t away with his country over the past few days, with the 32-year-old continuing his recovery from a hip injury, although he’s found himself at the centre of speculation over his immediate future.

Fanatik reported that Trazbonspor are considering a move for the midfielder, with Takvim claiming that fellow Turkish club Fenerbahce are weighing up the possibility of offering him a £125,000-per-week deal, with the Super Lig transfer window open until Friday.

However, while ex-Barcelona man didn’t partake in team training as he continues his rehabilitation, which suggests that he won’t be involved on Saturday against Wolves, his presence in Kirkby today indicates that it’s business as usual for him despite the rumours of a potential move to Turkey.

He could well leave once his Liverpool contract expires next summer, but it seems from his attendance at the AXA Training Centre that we won’t have to worry about him departing this week.