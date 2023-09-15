“Still not sure” – Gabriel Agbonlahor shares bizarre thoughts on Ibou Konate

Liverpool fans will agree that we have two of the best defenders in the Premier League, one is Virgil van Dijk and the other is Ibou Konate – however it seems not everyone is completely sold on one member of the pair.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via HITC), Gabriel Agbonlahor said: “Still not sure about Konate in and out of the team.”

It’s a very bizarre comment to make as anyone who has watched him play will know that the Frenchman has a lot to offer and has worked hard to earn his place as our starting centre-back.

READ MORE: (Video) Footage of Fabinho ‘tackle’ in Saudi Pro League goes viral – Liverpool fans won’t believe it

If there is one concern that can be shared about our No.5 it’s that his injury record is far from ideal, with him missing several games already for the Reds with a variety of muscle problems.

However, the 24-year-old has proven that he’s very much of the standard required to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side which is a huge compliment to give somebody so young.

He’s now consistently being handed call-ups from the French national side and was painfully close to not making a contribution that would have helped them win the World Cup in Qatar.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson reacts to winning another award with ‘special’ save

If we can address his fitness concerns, then the experience that will come with regular football at the highest level will mean that he will continue to improve as a player.

It’s never nice to point too much abuse at anyone but it does feel as though the former Aston Villa forward does spout off these ridiculous comments just to get a reaction at times.

He may have got one here but just because we all know that the former RB Leipzig man is here to stay as one of our most important players.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️