(Video) Alisson reacts to winning another award with ‘special’ save

Alisson Becker is one of the best ‘keepers in world football and this has once again been shown as he picked up another award for the Reds, thanks to a massive save.

Speaking after being awarded the Premier League save of the month, for his heroics against Miguel Almiron in our win over Newcastle, the Brazilian said: “Winning an award is always good, feels good.

“I think this one you will not give so much credit to the team, I think this is something you do yourself! [Like] a striker with Goal of the Month.

“It was even more special because I think the save helped us to keep three points, to keep the team alive to get the three points.”

Let’s hope that this isn’t the last time we see our No.1 with his hands on a trophy this season and that his performances in our goal continue to be as impressive as always.

We never want to have to call upon the former Roma man but we always know that when needed, he’s always there to save the day.

You can watch Alisson’s comments on his save and award via @LFC on X:

