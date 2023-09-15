(Video) Clip of Fabinho ‘tackle’ in Saudi Pro League goes breaks the internet – Liverpool fans won’t believe it

Despite the claims of many that have made the move to Saudi Arabia, the standard of football is far below that of the major European leagues – something Fabinho seems to have quickly got used to.

Footage from Al-Okhdood’s latest game against Al-Ittihad showed the Brazilian being nutmegged by Leandre Tawamba.

READ MORE: (Video) Alisson reacts to winning another award with ‘special’ save

Although the skill is somewhat impressive, it’s the total lack of a reaction from our No.3 that calls into question the standard of the football in the Middle East.

The slow pace of the game and lack of intensity shows just how much of a step down the Saudi Pro League is, from the pinnacle of football at Anfield.

You can watch the video of Fabinho via @SPL_EN on X:

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️