Hannibal Mejbri responds to Salah celebration row; United fans won’t be happy

Mo Salah had to watch on as the Tunisian players celebrated an injury time game-deciding goal against Egypt and then several players, including Hannibal Mejbri, copied his famous celebration.

The Manchester United man gained a lot of attention for this decision, with many supporters from his parent club thinking he was using this moment to poke fun at our No.11.

However, we can now finally understand the motives behind him pulling out the celebration as he responded to a comment on Instagram that stated he and his international teammates were: ‘Mo Salah’s biggest fans’.

The 20-year-old’s reply was: ‘Inspiration for us all’ meaning that it’s fair to assume that this wasn’t a celebration used to mock our Egyptian King but show the inspiration he gives many people across North Africa and further afield.

For all that those at Old Trafford might like to think that they’ve got one over on us because one of their players used ours’ celebration, in fact he’s a hero to one of their younger stars.

The 31-year-old’s influence in the game is huge and although it’s probably an indicator of modern football losing it’s bite and rivalries, there’s nothing but respect in play here.

It’ll be interesting to see/hear what the former Roma man thinks of all this but he’s likely to try and turn this into a redemption story where he can have the last laugh.

Let’s hope that this revenge can be served for the Reds, with our ace marksman finding the back of the net a few more times against our old enemies.

Man United players 🤝 Biggest Mo Salah fans pic.twitter.com/jzouyShxtm — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 14, 2023

