(Video) ‘Special’ – Diogo Jota in awe of Liverpool figure who’s been instrumental since Wolves switch

The common consensus from those who have had the privilege of being managed by Jurgen Klopp is that the experience has been a largely beneficial one.

When prompted to share details of his personal relationship with the German tactician, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota did not disappoint.

The Portuguese international interestingly noted that what was particularly ‘special’ about the boss was his unique ability to ‘always [have] the right thing to say’.

Knowing how transformative he’s been for the careers of the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum, to name a few, we couldn’t be more excited to witness what Klopp can achieve with the fresh blood in our squad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the That’s Football channel: