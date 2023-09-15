(Video) ‘Don’t like to face him’ – Diogo Jota names Man City defender most difficult he’s faced

Diogo Jota admitted he doesn’t tend to like answering questions around the toughest defenders he’s faced on the pitch, but did point to one Manchester City as an example.

Portuguese teammate Ruben Dias was the man brought up in a conversation with That’s Football.

The Sky Blues defender has been a key part of the setup at the Etihad since his switch from the Portuguese top-flight, with pundits initially clamouring to compare his arrival and impact in Manchester to that of counterpart Virgil van Dijk’s at Anfield.

With all due respect to the 26-year-old, we’d be inclined to argue that the two, as far as impact is concerned, at the very least, simply aren’t comparable, with our Dutch international transforming the side’s fortunes following his arrival alongside then Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

