(Video) Klopp slams questions about 31-year-old; ‘I’m not worried’

Jurgen Klopp looks like he doesn’t always enjoy the questions he has to face at a press conference and that has continued in his most recent interaction, especially when the topic of one man came up again.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing Wolves, the boss was asked about Mo Salah’s possible departure to Saudi Arabia and replied:

“A week after it closed you ask me about the January transfer window! You can’t wait until December to ask these questions? I’m not worried about and wasn’t until you opened the wound again. I’m not worried.”

It does seem that a thirst for transfer talk is always present when it comes to Liverpool and especially Mo Salah, with links to Saudi Arabia seemingly ready to start up again already.

The Egyptian King has already illustrated his loyalty to the Reds by staying at Anfield this summer but it looks like his and our resolve will be tested once again in 2024.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Salah via @SkySportsPL on X:

"You're kidding me!" 😅 Jurgen Klopp surprised to be asked about Mohamed Salah's future 👀 pic.twitter.com/TIfWKT21mx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2023

