(Video) Klopp shares candid thoughts on Henderson departure: ‘Milner and Lucas were the same’

Jordan Henderson’s Anfield departure gathered even more attention during the international break and now Jurgen Klopp has been asked to share his thoughts on the transfer.

Speaking with the media, the German said: “Hendo said the truth. That’s how it was. We had talks, I told him I wanted him to stay but we talked about maybe not playing regularly…

“I can’t tell a player they can have 50 games because I don’t know that… Hendo, I love him but he was not great when he didn’t play. Milner and Lucas were the same…

“So in Hendo’s ears and mind, he thought I didn’t want him there. If I said Hendo would be the main man for me he would stay, but I couldn’t. That’s why it’s better he moved on.”

The final five words seem to show that our boss is done with this discussion now and, although the Sunderland-born midfielder clearly didn’t want the role of a squad player, an honest discussion led to a quick ending.

You have to respect the decision made by both men, even if the destination of our ex-captain is controversial, and that it showed the mutual respect they have for each other.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Henderson (from 6:35) via BeanymanSports:

