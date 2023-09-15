(Video) Klopp’s savage put-down on James Pearce as pair clash in press conference again

Jurgen Klopp and James Pearce don’t get on and that seems to become clear with each passing press conference, as the pair again clashed ahead of our match with Wolves on Saturday.

Our manager was wound up with the line of questioning regarding the 12:30pm kick-offs from The Athletic journalist, with this topic changing the whole tone of the chat with the media.

The German finished the exchange by telling the former Liverpool ECHO employee: “Make your own opinion about it, maybe this time without a source”.

It’s obvious that the 56-year-old doesn’t enjoy answering questions from the journalist and it’s becoming an almost weekly occurrence that he makes it clear.

You can watch Klopp’s interaction with Pearce via @ThisIsMS2 on X:

Klopp hates James Pearce pic.twitter.com/LEfQp7q1pD — MSZ (@ThisIsMS2) September 15, 2023

