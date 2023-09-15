Liverpool fans will love Konate and Endo’s new friendship as pair share social media messages

It’s always interesting to see which players are friends within the dressing room, especially when a new player arrives but it seems as though Ibou Konate and Wataru Endo are set to build a bond together.

Following the first training session since the end of the international break, our No.5 posted a couple of images of the pair – alongside the caption: ‘why this smile? he gave me the secret to making a kamehameha 🤣❤️’.

To which the Japanese international responded with: ‘Don’t tell the secret to anybody 😂❤️’ and it’s clear that the two have a new bond that’s been created.



For anyone not in the know, if we refer to dragonball.fandom.com, they claim that ‘The Kamehameha is the first energy attack shown in the Dragon Ball series. The Kamehameha is the most widely used finishing attack in the Dragon Ball series, and is Goku’s signature technique’.

Anyone who has glanced at the Frenchman’s Twitter/X page will know that he’s a huge anime fan and it seems that this is an area where the pair have bonded.

With Japanese culture being a huge influence and source of many anime shows and products, our No.3 must have enjoyed having something in common with another player that can also remind him of home.

Dragon Ball Z was clearly the topic of conversation for the day and it seems that they both enjoyed an opportunity to share a passion that isn’t football, with someone else in the dressing room.

Let’s hope that we can see this relationship blossom in the coming months and years.

You can view the interaction between Konate and Endo via their X accounts:

Don’t tell the secret to anybody 😂❤️ — 遠藤 航 (Wataru Endo) (@wataru0209) September 14, 2023

