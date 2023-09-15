Liverpool’s league-topping unbeaten run at risk with worrying 12:30 statistic – opinion

Liverpool have enjoyed a great start to the season but it’s actually a carry on from the form that we had at the end of the last campaign and an impressive new statistic has been shared online.

The Athletic shared an interesting stat that Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently enjoying the longest ongoing unbeaten run in the Premier League, more than double the run of Brentford in second place:

This shows that the Reds are currently in great form and with momentum growing thanks to a successful midfield overhaul this summer, we should have confidence that this run can keep going in the coming weeks.

Games in various different competitions and a run of tough fixtures could take its toll but it appears that our biggest worry could be in the next fixture – away to Wolves.

That’s because of another stat shared by @JoshLFC1909 on X, who reported: ‘Liverpool failed to win any of their 6, 12:30pm kick-offs during the Premier League last season, drawing 3 and losing 3. The Reds only found the net 3 times whilst having 83 shots, 13 big chances and an xG of 8.56. A conversion rate of 3.6%’.

It’s certainly far from ideal to hear that our record is so bad in 12:30pm kick-offs, especially if we factor in that this is also after an international break which will disrupt the rhythm has been created.

There shouldn’t be a time that we kick-off that means we don’t play well but the early match on a Saturday does give you the least time (other than the Friday evening games) to prepare a game plan.

Now that the fixtures are going to star coming thick and fast, the training ground work will mainly be rest, recovery and tactical analysis – so our boss would have appreciated more time to plan his trip to Molineux Stadium.

Let’s hope that we can end this early kick-off hoodoo and continue the unbeaten run, with another win this weekend!

You can view the unbeaten run stat (via @TheAthleticFC) and 12:30 statistic (via @JoshLFC1909) on X:

Liverpool are currently on the longest ongoing unbeaten run in the Premier League… #LFC 📝 @JamesPearceLFC ➡️ https://t.co/fyaFyuhFiw pic.twitter.com/aUAWl5mSoW — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 14, 2023

Liverpool failed to win any of their 6, 12:30pm kick-offs during the Premier League last season, drawing 3 and losing 3. The Reds only found the net 3 times whilst having 83 shots, 13 big chances and an xG of 8.56. A conversion rate of 3.6%. Via @Between_TL, Opta statszone. — – (@JoshLFC1909) September 14, 2023

