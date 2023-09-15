(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister’s red card response in TikTok challenge

Alexis Mac Allister was at the rough end of a red card earlier in the season and his successful appeal to have the decision overturned showed that he and we were in the right.

The Argentine referred to this moment when he took part in a recent TikTok challenge which plays out a player’s career, which saw him select the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

However, the most comical moment came at the end of the video when the former Brighton man’s career statistics were shared and it said that he would receive two red cards.

The 24-year-old responded by saying: “We’ll appeal, we’ll appeal!” which was the perfect way of referencing what happened against Bournemouth earlier in the campaign!

Alexis Mac Allister takes on tiktok challenge and his reply to two reds cards is….”we’ll appeal we’ll appeal” pic.twitter.com/GoOUzZ8OwX — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 14, 2023

