Paul Merson blown away by Liverpool phenom; only played four times for Klopp

Paul Merson was generous with the praise he offered Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai, labelling the Hungarian international his ‘pick of the bunch’ of the summer signings.

The former RB Leipzig star has certainly more than earned such plaudits following a remarkable start to life at Anfield, playing every minute of the Reds’ first four league games, culminating with a long-range effort in a 3-0 win over Aston Villa prior to the international break.

“I hadn’t seen much of the lad while he was at RB Leipzig but I have to say I’ve been so impressed by him, he hasn’t had a bad game yet! He scored a worldie the other day and does a bit of everything, he’s going to be phenomenal for Liverpool in the coming years,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a productive time with the Hungarian squad, leading his side to a 2-1 win in their European Championship qualifier with Serbia and a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

Merson hasn’t been alone in sharing his admiration for the high-octane midfielder, with Liverpool reporter Neil Jones drawing comparisons to former fan-favourite Xabi Alonso.

We’ve certainly witnessed a similarity in attributes, with the player having already showcased a remarkable passing range for club and country, an ability to strike from distance and contribute defensively.

If he can develop his ability to dictate games like the Spanish maestro used to in the famous red shirt, we could have quite the footballer on our hands for, hopefully, the next decade or so.

In the meantime, there’s an early argument brewing for Szoboszlai to be in the mix for the Premier League player of the season. Let’s see how he gets on!

