‘People close to him’ – Fabrizio Romano shares what sources are telling him about reported LFC target

Liverpool may continue to hold interest in Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio beyond the summer window, though there seems to be comparatively little in reports linking teammate Pedro Goncalves to the Reds it seems.

Fabrizio Romano clarified the situation around the winger on Thursday morning, with the update coming straight from the player’s entourage.

“Despite reports linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, there is nothing concrete on Pedro Goncalves at the moment. Sporting always wanted to keep Pedro so it was never a negotiation last summer,” the Italian told CaughtOffside. “For sure he’s going to be one to watch in the next years, but at the moment people close to him guarantee there’s nothing decided or close.”

The 25-year-old enjoyed a spectacular 2022/23 campaign, amassing 35 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions), though could only fire the Lisbon-based outfit to a fourth-place finish in the Primeira Liga.

Able to play across both flanks (though primarily as a left-sided winger) and as an attacking midfielder, one could more than appreciate why the footballer’s versatility may have caught the attention of our thorough recruitment team.

Unless we’re planning on signing yet another attack-minded midfielder, however, this isn’t a transfer we see Liverpool completing for myriad reasons.

Chief amongst them are the player’s age (with him set to turn 26 next summer) and his right-footedness – the latter of which rules him out as a genuine Mo Salah replacement.

Though we’re only speculating at this stage, we’d expect our shortlist for potential successors to the Egyptian King’s heavy (and growing heavier by the day) crown to include those who fall under the 25 years of age mark, are showing serious potential when it comes to output, not to mention come with pace and a willingness to run at their man attached.

That may be tweaked, of course, depending on where Jurgen Klopp and Co. see the goals coming from in the frontline should our No.11 part ways next summer.

