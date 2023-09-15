Sources say they’ve heard something about Thiago at Liverpool contrary to reports – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp is understood to remain keen on the prospect of holding on to Thiago Alcantara this term.

This comes courtesy of Football Insider, following reports originating from Turkey which have suggested that Liverpool would be prepared to pay off the Spaniard to enable an early exit.

The former Barcelona maestro remains an integral part of the side despite having missed out on the final weeks of the 2022/23 season thanks to a hip injury.

In what is now his fourth term at L4 since his switch away from Bayern Munich, we’re hopeful of seeing a bit more of our cultured midfielder – especially should this be his final hurrah at the club.

At 32 years of age (set to turn 33 in April) and with a difficult injury history in Merseyside – in which he has missed 66 games for club and country since the 2020/21season for non-coronavirus-related absences – it’s difficult to see a world in which Liverpool do extend his terms.

The frustration has always been that, when he is fit and firing, Thiago is quite easily one of the most gifted and influential footballers in the English top-flight, dictating and helping us control the play.

He’s a player we’ll be extremely sad to say goodbye to, should the club not opt to enter into contract talks, though an eventual exit next summer seems almost inevitable.

