(Video) What one Liverpool player did during int’l break has gone viral

Wataru Endo will have warmed the hearts of Stuttgart’s fanbase, never mind Liverpool’s, with his actions during the international break.

The Japanese international, and former skipper of the Bundesliga outfit, returned to Germany to catch up with his old teammates.

There were some truly delightful reactions to the 30-year-old’s arrival, which can only go to show just how popular and appreciated a figure he was at the Baden-Wurttemberg-based outfit.

Having such a beloved presence at Anfield for the foreseeable future, even if he wasn’t necessarily the holding midfield signing fans expected, can only be a positive thing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Stuttgart’s official X account: