Jamie Carragher’s five-word reaction to surprising Liverpool development at Wolves

There were plenty of changes at the back for Liverpool amid Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate’s injury concerns, with 20-year-old Jarell Quansah notably starting alongside Joel Matip in the heart of the backline.

Perhaps the most surprising decision of all, however, was spotted by Jamie Carragher in the early stages of the Reds’ trip to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The ex-Red remarked on X: “Gomez playing the Trent role!”

Gomez playing the Trent role! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 16, 2023

It’s an interesting decision from the coaching staff given the fact that the defender isn’t a conventional right-back.

There have been moments in his Liverpool career where Gomez has demonstrated some creative flair when prompted, though we would have honestly expected a more restrained role for the Englishman with Jurgen Klopp perhaps opting for a traditional 4-3-3 to compensate.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the experiment pays off and the German tactician can point to cover of sorts for our one-of-a-kind starting right-back.

The jury’s out at the time of writing, with us struggling to cope with Wolves’ early pressure in the first-half of action.

