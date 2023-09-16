(Video) Comedy gold: Dawson’s pathetic Oscar-worthy reaction to wayward Nunez arm will have fans in bits

Darwin Nunez had an eventful second-half cameo against Wolves, coming close to another goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men but for a last-ditch block.

Elsewhere, the Uruguayan invited a particularly dramatic reaction from defender Craig Dawson, who collapsed to the turf as if shot following a wayward arm from the former as the pair tussled for the ball.

It’s contact the 24-year-old shouldn’t make – though entirely accidental – however, the simulation on show from the 33-year-old is quite astonishing.

He won’t be wanting any of his friends to be watching back that footage!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic: