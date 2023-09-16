(Video) Comedy gold: Dawson’s pathetic Oscar-worthy reaction to wayward Nunez arm will have fans in bits

Darwin Nunez had an eventful second-half cameo against Wolves, coming close to another goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men but for a last-ditch block.
Elsewhere, the Uruguayan invited a particularly dramatic reaction from defender Craig Dawson, who collapsed to the turf as if shot following a wayward arm from the former as the pair tussled for the ball.
It’s contact the 24-year-old shouldn’t make – though entirely accidental – however, the simulation on show from the 33-year-old is quite astonishing.
He won’t be wanting any of his friends to be watching back that footage!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Kloppholic:
Nunez and Dawson.😭 pic.twitter.com/rw9pz2qC3k
— Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) September 16, 2023