‘Furious’ – Klopp called £100k-p/w Liverpool man to touchline to let rip over first-half v Wolves

Jurgen Klopp was far from impressed with the manner in which Liverpool went about their business in the first 45 minutes of action at the Molineux.

Wolves, with only a single win from their prior four Premier League games, put themselves into the lead with Pedro Neto causing havoc at the back.

The German was spotted directing his ire at one member of the Reds’ defence, with Joel Matip (on a reported £100,000-a-week, according to Capology) called to the backline (as reported on X by Ian Doyle and Paul Gorst) for a ‘few choice words’.

Klopp not very impressed with how it's going and has a few choice words with Matip having called him over to the touchline — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 16, 2023

Some particularly robust pieces of advice for Matip from Klopp on the sideline there during a break in play. Liverpool's manager is furious. Can't blame him. https://t.co/Sr8oKoZedT — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 16, 2023

It’s worth pointing out that a few changes have been made to the back four, with Joe Gomez surprisingly instructed to fulfil Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inverted fullback role, whilst our Cameroonian international has been tasked with partnering 20-year-old Academy graduate Jarell Quansah.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher’s five-word reaction to surprising Liverpool development at Wolves

READ MORE: Klopp responds to Koeman slamming Gravenberch over int’l duty snub

It’s a fixable situation as things currently stand at the time of writing, though it’s difficult to see how Klopp inspires a serious change without making a host of substitutions at the break.

The options are admittedly limited as far as the defence is concerned, though we could look to restore some control in the middle of the park by subbing in fresher legs, with both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai appearing to feel the effects of their international commitments.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️