(Video) Harvey Elliott caps yet another comeback Liverpool victory with 20-yard strike

Liverpool had to come from behind to win a Premier League match for the third time in their first five games of the season, retrieving a half-time deficit to run out 3-1 winners against Wolves.

After Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott turned the game on its head, Harvey Elliott made sure the points were heading back to Merseyside with his strike from just outside the penalty area in the 90th minute.

The 20-year-old collected the ball from Mo Salah from 20 yards out, and the youngster took aim, duly being rewarded as his shot nestled in the back of Jose Sa’s net.

It may have had some help from deflections off Hugo Bueno and the upright, but Liverpool fans will care not one bit!

You can see Elliott’s goal below, via @footballontnt on Twitter/X: