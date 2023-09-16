62.5% duels lost – Sky Sports reporter says Liverpool player is ‘having a nightmare’ v Wolves

One Liverpool player was accused of ‘having a nightmare’ during the first half of today’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

The Reds deservedly went in at half-time trailing 1-0, with Hwang Hee-chan giving the home side an early lead as the visitors repeatedly coughed up possession throughout an insipid opening 45 minutes.

Joe Gomez was among the players who came in for criticism for his display at Molineux, with Peter Smith singling out the 26-year-old in his live updates for Sky Sports.

After Pedro Neto left the Liverpool defender helpless prior to setting up a chance for Matheus Cunha in the 34th minute, the reporter said (13:05): “Again, brilliant from Neto – Gomez is having a nightmare – but Cunha makes a right mess of the finish!”

Interestingly, Gomez is adopting the inverted right-back role usually adopted by Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Londoner appeared to struggle with that responsibility during the first half against Wolves.

The manner in which Neto got past him to set up that gilt-edged chance for Cunha will have left the 26-year-old very disappointed with how easily the opportunity was created.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool defender was beaten far too regularly in the first 45 minutes, losing five of his eight duels (62.5%) and being dribbled past on three occasions, even if he did win three of his tackles.

Gomez will have been glad to see Wolves’ number 12 fluff the chance that Neto did so well to set up for him, and the Reds’ right-back for the day will be hoping for a much improved second half performance – just like his team as a whole.

