(Video) Watch as Klopp flips between rage and delight just before Konate sub

Jurgen Klopp cut a furious figure at times throughout Liverpool’s 3-1 win, with the Reds leaving it late to secure all three points at the Molineux.
The German seemed particularly frustrated right around the 83rd-minute mark – two minutes before Andy Robertson put the visitors ahead – hilariously flitting between rage and delight as he gave Ibrahima Konate a few encouraging words before his arrival onto the pitch.
The Frenchman was brought on in place of Jarell Quansah who had been forced off the pitch with some cramp following a remarkable performance in the West Midlands.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @trentcinema:
THE WAY HE CHANGED HIS MOOD SO FAST😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/88YDuwtpR5
— ani (@trentcinema) September 16, 2023