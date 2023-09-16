(Video) Watch as Klopp flips between rage and delight just before Konate sub

Jurgen Klopp cut a furious figure at times throughout Liverpool’s 3-1 win, with the Reds leaving it late to secure all three points at the Molineux.

The German seemed particularly frustrated right around the 83rd-minute mark – two minutes before Andy Robertson put the visitors ahead – hilariously flitting between rage and delight as he gave Ibrahima Konate a few encouraging words before his arrival onto the pitch.

The Frenchman was brought on in place of Jarell Quansah who had been forced off the pitch with some cramp following a remarkable performance in the West Midlands.

