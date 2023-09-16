Liverpool youngster gets first start among 3 changes by Klopp – team news confirmed for Wolves game

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool starting XI for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Wolves.

The Reds return to action following the international break and will be hoping to pick up where they left off, having won their last three matches, with the most recent of those a resounding 3-0 home win over Aston Villa.

Today’s trip to Molineux sees a few alterations from the line-up which began that game 13 days ago, with a mixture of enforced and optional changes.

READ MORE: (Video) Diogo Jota would love to have ‘intelligent’ Premier League rival as a Liverpool teammate

READ MORE: Talks ‘very advanced’: Liverpool lining up £48m swoop for tough-tackling powerhouse – report

Alisson Becker is in goal as per usual but there are changes to the composition of the backline ahead of him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence with a hamstring injury sees Joe Gomez move to right-back, with Jarell Quansah coming in for his first senior start for Liverpool to fill the centre-back void alongside Joel Matip, while Andy Robertson starts on the left.

In midfield, it’s the same starting trio as against Villa, with Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai getting the nod. Ryan Gravenberch is on the bench, as is the returning Stefan Bajcetic.

Up front, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz drop out after both travelled to and from South America for World Cup qualifiers in recent days.

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo, who both scored twice each for their respective countries on international duty, come in for that duo, with Mo Salah the one forward to keep his place.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC: