Ryder Cup player admits one memorable Liverpool victory left him in tears

For better or for worse, sporting moments can see even battle-hardened athletes unable to keep their emotions in check, and one of Europe’s participants at the upcoming Ryder Cup is no exception.

Liverpool-supporting golfer Ludvig Aberg was a surprise choice in Luke Donald’s team to try and reclaim supremacy against the USA in arguably the sport’s most famous tournament, and the Swede admitted that one particularly special night for the Reds left him in tears.

The 23-year-old is known for not getting too ecstatic or downtrodden on the golf course, and when asked for the last time he got emotional playing the sport, he threw a curveball with his answer.

He replied (via Daily Express): “Last time I cried… when Liverpool beat Barcelona in the semi-finals [of the Champions League] in 2019.”

READ MORE: “Still not sure” – Gabriel Agbonlahor shares bizarre thoughts on Ibou Konate

READ MORE: (Video) Clip of Fabinho ‘tackle’ in Saudi Pro League breaks the internet – Liverpool fans won’t believe it

Aberg certainly wouldn’t have been the only Liverpool supporter who shed tears of joy on the incredible night that was 7 May 2019.

Even for those watching from home, that comeback from 3-0 down in the first leg was so special and euphoric that the frenzied atmosphere at Anfield could basically be felt from the TV screen.

Jurgen Klopp has had no shortage of memorable victories during his eight years in charge of the Reds, but some might argue that not even any of those which secured silverware were as emotionally charged as the epic triumph over Barcelona.

To this day, the nature of that 4-0 win still seems near-impossible to comprehend, particularly when it was topped off by the instinctive nature of Divock Origi’s decisive goal from that Trent Alexander-Arnold corner kick.

It was that result which gave Liverpool the belief that destiny would be theirs, going on to win the final and avenge the ghosts of Kiev in 2018, before following it up with a breakthrough Premier League title success 12 months later.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️