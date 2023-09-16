(Video) Lisandro Martinez’s embarrassing defending during Brighton thrashing will inspire hysterics

Lisandro Martinez will rightly be hammered for his part in an awful home display against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday for afternoon.

The Manchester United centre-back was turned inside out as Pascal Groß ran into the box virtually unchecked before doubling the visitor’s lead in the second-half at Old Trafford.

The famous ‘butcher’ at the Theatre of Nightmares was nowhere to be found as the Seagulls ran rampant on the Red Devils’ turf, piling on the misery in a poor start to the campaign for Erik ten Hag’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: