‘Perfection’ – Pundit blown away by what £8m Liverpool player did in second-half v Wolves

Andy Robertson marked his 200th Premier League appearance in style, registering an important goal to put Liverpool in the lead against a flagging Wolves side in the second-half at the Molineux.

The Scot earned praise from pundit Darren Fletcher, who remarked on the perfect timing of the fullback’s run to put himself on the scoresheet.

“Shocker from Jose Sa, poor poor kick from him. Andy Robertson timed his run to perfection, what a way to mark your 200th appearance,” the TNT pundit was quoted as saying on BBC Sport’s live coverage.

A 3-1 win and the lion’s share of the spoils secured leave the Merseysiders temporarily at the top of the Premier League table, with fellow top four outfits Manchester City and Tottenham facing West Ham and Sheffield United respectively.

READ MORE: ‘No doubt’ – BBC pundit says Liverpool man changed the game after horror first-half vs Wolves

READ MORE: ‘Furious’ – Klopp called £100k-p/w Liverpool man to touchline to let rip over first-half v Wolves

At a time when only Jarell Quansah was likewise worthy of praise throughout much of the proceedings, Robertson (bought for an initial £8m from Hull, as reported on by BBC Sport) was a figure to hang your hat on in the Liverpool backline.

In truth, it’s a result you can see fans looking back on at the end of the season, should we be there or thereabouts when it comes to a potential title charge in the latter stages of the campaign.

Timely too, given that Virgil van Dijk’s suspension has ended ahead of the hosting of Wolves later in September and Ibrahima Konate showed signs of recovery with a late cameo appearance in the West Midlands.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️