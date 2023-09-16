‘No doubt’ – BBC pundit says Liverpool man changed the game after horror first-half vs Wolves

Liverpool failed to impress in the manner they had prior to the international break, delivering a poor first-half performance of epic proportions against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp, naturally, cut a furious figure at times in the first 45, but was credited with helping turn things around at the Molineux after a series of changes made after the break.

Reporting for BBC Sport, Jermain Jenas said: “There’s no doubt now that Liverpool are heading to the top of the table. All the changes that Jurgen Klopp made have all added to a really good Liverpool performance in this second half.

Luis Diaz was brought on to replace a rather tired-looking Alexis Mac Allister at half-time, with the Colombian coming close to finding the back of the net following a sumptuous pass from Andy Robertson.

The additions of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott for goalscorer Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota proved even more effectual, with the latter playing a big part in restoring our control in the middle of the park alongside a rejuvenated Dominik Szoboszlai.

Sadly, the young Englishman’s final effort of the afternoon, sparking glorious celebrations with the away end, went down as an own goal, though few will care after what was a stunning comeback from Klopp’s men.

A strong showing all-round to clinch the three points and push us to the top of the table for the timebeing.

