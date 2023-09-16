‘Liverpool can’t’ ‘Baffled’ – Pundits rip into Klopp’s men after dire first half v Wolves

Liverpool offered very little in the way of encouragement of having gotten over their 12:30pm kick-off hoodoo in their Saturday meeting with Wolves.

The Merseysiders found themselves on the end of an early goal, with the hosts constantly forcing turnovers in the first-half of action at the Molineux.

Understandably, a couple of pundits, as collated on BBC Sport’s live coverage online, were all too willing to fire criticism at Jurgen Klopp’s men for their poor start to the first-half in the West Midlands.

“At the minute Liverpool can’t seem to put two passes together. Wolves are swarming all over them,” Jermaine Jenas spoke on BBC One.

The former Tottenham man added: “Liverpool seem a bit baffled about what they are meant to do to beat this Wolves team. They need to start putting it into the wide areas.”

“There’s a constant theme going on at the moment, when Wolves have the ball, Liverpool are nowhere to be seen. You’ve got to give credit to Wolves,” Darren Fletcher reported for TNT Sports.

To be fair to the commentators in question, Liverpool have indeed been utterly appalling, with typically strong performers in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai struggling to hold onto possession.

Whether we do manage to work our way back into this game will depend massively on Jurgen Klopp’s ability to steady his two main midfield operators.

There are options available in the form of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, the latter of which snubbed the opportunity to go out on international duty in favour of getting to grips with his new surroundings.

One would have thought it might be too soon to throw our latest signing into the fire, however.

