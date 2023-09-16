Andy Robertson breaks silence on speculation over Liverpool transfer

Andy Robertson was supportive of Liverpool teammate Mo Salah who he felt had been a ‘superb’ performer for the Reds even amid all the speculation surrounding his future.

The Egyptian international certainly showed no signs of feeling distracted by the Saudi Pro League’s late push for his services at the backend of the summer window, amassing two assists in a 3-1 comeback win over Wolves at the Molineux.

“I think during the speculation he was superb on the pitch and obviously there was a lot of talk outside it,” the Scotland international told TNT Sports. “Now that’s all done and dusted, I thought he put in another really good second-half performance like we all did. I thought first-half we were all not at it.”

The 31-year-old had been the subject of a nine-figure offer from Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi side embarking on an ambitious attempt to lure arguably the Arabic world’s most popular sports figure to the Middle East.

Six goal contributions in five league appearances this season says it all when all is said and done though, doesn’t it?

The Liverpool attacker made clear just how much the game mattered to him with a show of frustration at Darwin Nunez’s mislaid pass in the second-half of action, and he proved decisive when we needed him most.

Whether our No.11 will continue to showcase his talents beyond the January or summer window next year remains to be seen.

For now, however, he very much appears to be committed to the cause at Anfield – and what a cause it is with the Reds top of the table as things currently stand at the time of writing.

