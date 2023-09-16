Fabrizio Romano explains why ‘Klopp got angry’ over one question at Liverpool press conference

Fabrizio Romano has shed further light on why Jurgen Klopp ‘got angry’ over a question regarding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool in a press conference on Friday.

When addressing the media yesterday ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Wolves, the Reds manager was clearly unhappy at being asked about the possibility of the 31-year-old leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2024, following strong transfer speculation in recent weeks.

In his eponymous Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Saturday morning, the Italian reporter shared the latest on the situation regarding the Egypt attacker.

Romano outlined: “At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing advanced or concrete between Salah and Saudi Arabia. The window closed a few days ago so if they wanted anything to be done, they had the chance to do it then.

“The strategy for the January window will be made later, around November. The situation regarding Salah is quiet now after a busy summer. Klopp got angry as there’s nothing ongoing for Salah at present, just feeling that Saudis could return in 2024.”

Klopp would clearly have been hoping that the discourse surrounding Salah’s future would’ve been put on the backburner once the Saudi Pro League transfer window shut last week and the Egyptian stayed at Liverpool.

Alas, the rumours of a potential move to the Middle East in 2024 look set to rumble on throughout the autumn and into the winter.

Once the summer transfer window fades from view and the matches come thick and fast, the speculation might subside in deference to the action on the pitch, but it’ll likely appear firmly back in focus by the time December rolls around and the January market is approaching.

The intense reporting around Salah over the past month or so could prompt Liverpool’s recruitment team to look deeply at sourcing potential replacements for next year if the club are no longer able to resist offers such as the £150m bid which was tabled a fortnight ago.

In the meantime, we hope that the 31-year-old will continue to rack up the goals at the consistently extraordinary rate which has seen him become one of the Reds’ top five most prolific players of all time.

