Romano: Liverpool player set to discuss his future in 2024; he recently sent a ‘clear’ message

Fabrizio Romano has said that one player who was recently linked with an exit from Liverpool made it ‘very clear’ that he ‘wanted to stay’, although there’s set to be a discussion next year regarding his future.

Thiago Alcantara was being linked with Turkish duo Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce over the past few days in the run-up to the Super Lig’s transfer deadline (their window shut yesterday), but he remains at Anfield for at least another few months.

His contract is set to expire next June, ahead of which he and the club’s hierarchy will hold talks as to whether or not he’ll be offered fresh terms.

In his eponymous Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Saturday morning, Romano explained: “Thiago Alcântara has attracted interest from several clubs this summer but the situation is very simple: at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing over a new deal at Liverpool.

“Thiago wanted to stay at Liverpool and made that very clear. The player is now fully focused on this season and then in 2024, Thiago and the board will decide together whether to sign a new contract as the player will be a free agent next summer, but that is not something being discussed right now.”

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano explains why ‘Klopp got angry’ over one question at Liverpool press conference

READ MORE: Ryder Cup player admits one memorable Liverpool victory left him in tears

At 32 and carrying a somewhat chequered injury record, along with him being into the final year of his contract, Thiago might’ve seemed one of the likelier names to depart Liverpool during the summer just gone.

However, with several other midfielders leaving as free agents prior to the curveball of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s unexpected exits to Saudi Arabia, the Reds could ill afford to part with the man who’s now their oldest outfield player.

Depending on how much game-time he receives during the first half of the season, the ex-Barcelona man could have a clearer idea by January as to whether or not he’d like to stay at Anfield beyond next June, and whether the club will give him the opportunity to do so.

Even if Thiago becomes more of a bit-part player this term following a spate of summer midfield arrivals, his trophy-winning experience at elite clubs makes him an incredibly valuable squad member who’s still one of the most technically gifted footballers anywhere in the world.

As with Mo Salah, we’re very glad that the 32-year-old didn’t jump ship after the English transfer window shut at the start of this month. He could still have a massive role to play for Liverpool in 2023/24, particularly with the Reds now facing into a hectic schedule as the Europa League gets underway.

#Ep90 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay – Goncalo Inacio NEXT?🎙️