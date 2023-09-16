Mo Salah joins exclusive club of Premier League players after noteworthy feat for Liverpool today

Mo Salah has been a beacon of sublime consistency throughout his Liverpool career, with one statistic emerging from today’s clash against Wolves underlining that reliable reputation.

The Egyptian provided the pass from which Cody Gakpo netted the equaliser early in the second half, in the process joining an exclusive club featuring only three other players in the Premier League era, ultimately ending up with a hat-trick of assists this afternoon.

As highlighted by OptaJoe on Twitter/X, the 31-year-old became just the fourth man in the division’s history to record an assist in five successive top-flight away matches, following on from Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Deulofeu.

5 – Mohamed Salah has become the fourth different player to assist a goal in five consecutive Premier League away games, after Muzzy Izzet (Dec 2003), Cesc Fàbregas (Jan 2015) and Gerard Deulofeu (Dec 2015). Giving. #WOLLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2023

That history-equalling run from Salah began towards the end of last season when he set up all three of Liverpool’s goals in their win at Leicester, with another assist on the final day in the 4-4 draw at Southampton (Transfermarkt).

The sequence was extended into the early weeks of the current campaign as he was the provider for Luis Diaz’s goal away to Chelsea and Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time winner against Newcastle at St James’ Park (Transfermarkt).

That wasn’t the only run maintained by the Reds’ number 11 today. He’s now recorded a goal contribution in his team’s first five matches of the season, having found the net in the home wins over Bournemouth and Aston Villa (Transfermarkt).

Remarkably, he’s either scored or set up a goal in Liverpool’s last 11 Premier League games, with April’s 2-1 win at West Ham the last time he wasn’t credited with a contribution on the scoreboard.

Salah is a bastion of consistency, pure and simple, and that’s exactly why his Saudi Arabian suitors were recently told to stick their interest where the sun don’t shine!

